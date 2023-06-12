Method Man Makes Shocking Confession About His Hit With Mary J. Blige
By Tony M. Centeno
June 12, 2023
Method Man admits that he initially did not want to release his smash hit with Mary J. Blige.
On Monday, June 12, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper and actor appeared on The Breakfast Club to discuss a slew of topics. At one point during their conversation, Meth says that he was "scared" of his "All I Need" (Remix) with Mary because he didn't want to be placed in an R&B spotlight as he was building his career as a solo rapper.
"I was scared of it," Meth tells Charlamagne. "I didn't even want to put the record out."
🚨 Imagine a world without @methodman ‘s #AllINeed ft. #MaryJBlidge 🤯 He was initially scared of what the record would do and didn't want to release it. 👀 Tap in 🔊 #TheBreakfastClubBET— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) June 12, 2023
"Cuz I knew what it would do. I just didn't want to be put in that R&B light," he continues. "You can paint it any way you want to paint it, it's still 'I Need Love' for another generation."
Method Man's "I'll Be There for You/You're All I Need to Get By" with Mary J. Blige dropped in 1995 following the success of Meth's debut album Tical. Another version of the record, which was produced by Diddy and Trackmasters, also features a sample of The Notorious B.I.G.'s song, "Me & My B***h." Just because he had doubts about the record doesn't mean he hates it. Method Man recently performed the classic with Mary during her Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta. During the massive event last month, Meth surprised fans by appearing with Blige to perform the song.
Elsewhere in the interview, Method Man opens up about apologizing to Destiny's Child nearly two decades later over comments he made about them during the peak of their career. He also reveals why Redman left his role as Theo Rollins in "Power Book II: Ghost." Watch the entire interview below.