Moneybagg Yo is hitting the road, and he's bringing a squad of new artists with him.



On Friday, June 9, the Memphis rapper announced the dates for his upcoming 'Larger Than Life Tour.' The tour is set to begin in Orlando, Fla. at the top of August and will head north to other major cities like Atlanta, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and others before it wraps up in his hometown of Memphis on September 30, which is a few days after his birthday. The lineup for Bagg's tour includes Luh Tyler, Sexyy Red, Finesse2tymes, Big Boogie and YTB Fatt.