Moneybagg Yo Recruits Luh Tyler, Sexyy Red & More For Upcoming Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
June 12, 2023
Moneybagg Yo is hitting the road, and he's bringing a squad of new artists with him.
On Friday, June 9, the Memphis rapper announced the dates for his upcoming 'Larger Than Life Tour.' The tour is set to begin in Orlando, Fla. at the top of August and will head north to other major cities like Atlanta, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and others before it wraps up in his hometown of Memphis on September 30, which is a few days after his birthday. The lineup for Bagg's tour includes Luh Tyler, Sexyy Red, Finesse2tymes, Big Boogie and YTB Fatt.
"Going Around The World Putting On For My Hood‼️💔" Moneybagg wrote in his caption. "Larger Than Life Tour‼️ Ft @1finesse2tymes @luhtyler_ @sexyyred @ytbfatt @big_boogie_music 🤯🌪️🔥🔥🔥🗣️ BACK ON ROADS !!! Wat City U Poppin Out In ????"
The tour announcement was made a week after Moneybagg Yo delivered his new mixtape Hard To Love. His 20-track project contains bangers like "Motion God" as well as collaborations with Future, Fridayy, Lil Durk, GloRilla and more. The mixtape was supposed to drop in May but the "Ocean Spray" artist was forced to push the release date back a week due to a sample clearance.
Meanwhile, the tour was announced following the the release of Sexxy Red's new project Hood Hottest Princess, which features songs like "Poundtown 2" with Nicki Minaj and "Strictly For The Strippers" with Juicy J, and Luh Tyler's My Vision album. It also comes after CMG's Big Boogie dropped his new project Definition of Big Dude earlier this year.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.