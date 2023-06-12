Nicki Minaj Reportedly Swatted Over False Claims Of Fire And Child Abuse
By Tony M. Centeno
June 12, 2023
Nicki Minaj was reportedly swatted by someone who called in some false allegations against the rapper.
According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, June 11, police in Los Angeles were called to Minaj's home earlier this month after someone contacted child services and claimed her child was being abused. Sheriff's deputies interviewed both Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty about their three-year-old son. They eventually placed the blame on a swatting attempt by the anonymous caller. Police left the home without any incident, however, they were called back later that night at over another outrageous call.
At around 3 a.m., police returned to Minaj's home after someone claimed it caught on fire. After they arrived to the property and didn't see any flames, it was clear that the call was another swatting attempt made by another anonymous caller. Swatting has become a problem for celebrities and politicians across the country. For those who are unaware, swatting is the act of purposely sending emergency response teams to a person's home under false pretenses. Several notable names like Adin Ross and Madison Beer have reportedly been swatted recently.
While most swatting calls are made by anonymous callers, Minaj aims to make sure the person who swatted her will be held responsible. The "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" rapper is already in contact with her lawyers who will help her expose the swatters and press criminal charges against them.
Minaj hasn't publicly commented on the situation. She's currently focused on promoting her upcoming song with Ice Spice on the soundtrack for the new Barbie movie.