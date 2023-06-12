North Carolina Destination Named Among America's 'Underrated' Beach Towns

We've previously covered the North Carolina locale named among America's best weekend beach getaways as well as the spot chosen as one of the most underrated summer destinations in the country, but now one destination in the Tar Heel State has been recognized as being one of the most underrated beach towns in the U.S.

Travel Pulse searched around the country to find some "off-the-beaten-path" beach destinations and compiled a list of 20 of the most underrated beach towns in America. One of the destinations even happens to be in North Carolina. According to the list, Bald Head Island is among the best destinations for your summer getaway to the beach if you want to avoid crowds and extravagant prices. Here's what the site had to say:

"A 20-minute ferry ride from Southport, North Carolina will get you to Bald Head Island, a beautiful beach town nobody has ever heard of. This island is known for its ample selection of beachfront vacation rentals, as well as its marina, clubs and outdoor adventures.

"Bald Head Island is also known for its haunted past, and opportunities for ghost tours abound as a result. Visitors can also climb Old Baldy — North Carolina's oldest standing lighthouse — and visit the Smith Island Museum."

These are Travel Pulse's picks for the 20 most underrated beach towns in America:

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Edisto Beach, South Carolina

Traverse City, Michigan

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Block Island, Rhode Island

Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Sanibel Island, Florida

St. Simons Island, Georgia

Capitola, California

Siesta Key, Florida

Bald Head Island, North Carolina

Cayucos, California

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Port Aransas, Texas

Jekyll Island, Georgia

Long Beach, Washington

Perdido Key, Florida

Gulfport, Mississippi

Galveston, Texas

Ogunquit, Maine

Check out the full list at Travel Pulse to read up on what sets these beach towns apart.