Passengers Hospitalized After Boat Capsizes During Underground Cave Tour

By Bill Galluccio

June 12, 2023

The ferry in the cave leading to a hidden karst lake
Photo: Getty Images

Several people were injured after a tour boat capsized in upstate New York on Monday (June 12). The Lockport Police Department said that around 36 people were onboard the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride when it capsized just before noon.

The Lockport Cave tour is a 75-minute historical tour of the cave complex along the Erie Canal.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, working to rescue the remaining passengers stuck in the water. At least four people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. While there were no reports of fatalities, Spectrum News reporter Brianne Roesser tweeted a photo of a truck from the coroner's office at the scene.

WKBW reported Kristen Mirand said that she saw several people being taken away in an ambulance while others were covered with a white towel as they were led to a tour bus parked outside.

"I've been seeing — what looks like —passengers from the boat come out of the tour building draped in white blankets getting onto the white tour bus (left). Some were brought out on stretchers and put in ambulances," she tweeted.

