Pat Sajak Makes Huge Announcement About Future As 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host

Pat Sajak has announced his retirement. After hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1983, the upcoming 2023-2024 season will be his final one as host. In a statement, the 76-year-old said, "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

However, even after Pat retires, he will still be a part of the iconic game show, serving as a consultant for three years.

Suzanne Prete, the executive vice-president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, which produces Wheel, reacted to the news stating, "As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family."

No word yet on if letter turner Vanna White will also retire. Also no word on who will replace Sajak, but there have been rumors it might be his daughter, Maggie, who is currently the show's social correspondent.