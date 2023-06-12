Popular Florida Destination Named Coolest City To Visit In The State

Travelers and tourists are taking advantage of the warm sun to head to amazing places across the United States. With so many locations to choose from, Americans are almost spoiled for choice when it comes to restaurants, attractions, national parks, beaches, and all kinds of other amenities. There are many destinations that stick out from the crowd and keep attracting people all year round.

If you're looking for some trendy travel spots, look no further than The Discoverer. The website rounded up the coolest city to visit in every state, from under-the-radar locations and small cities to big-name destinations.

According to the list, Miami Beach was named Florida's coolest city! Here's why:

"Miami Beach contains a spirited and international culture that has created an exciting mix of food, art, nightlife, and architecture. Miami's awesome beaches are not to be forgotten either. Travelers can enjoy lounging on South Beach or indulge in the high-end dining scene and people-watching on Hollywood Beach Boulevard. Don’t miss: Miami’s main drag, the iconic Ocean Drive, has been featured in many movies and although it’s 'touristy,' it’s a total must-see."