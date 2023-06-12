Popular Washington Destination Named Coolest City To Visit In The State

Travelers and tourists are taking advantage of the warm sun to head to amazing places across the United States. With so many locations to choose from, Americans are almost spoiled for choice when it comes to restaurants, attractions, national parks, beaches, and all kinds of other amenities. There are many destinations that stick out from the crowd and keep attracting people all year round.

If you're looking for some trendy travel spots, look no further than The Discoverer. The website rounded up the coolest city to visit in every state, from under-the-radar locations and small cities to big-name destinations.

According to the list, Seattle was named Washington's coolest city! Here's why:

"From the flying fish at the Pike Place Market to the funky and cool art scene to the delicious restaurants, Seattle is enchanting. Hosting the headquarters of giants like Starbucks and Amazon doesn't hurt, and these companies have built a youthful and innovative tech scene that rivals Silicon Valley. Despite a little rain, the surrounding natural beauty is also worth exploring, and taking to the trails around the city will restore your soul. Don’t miss: Chihuly Gardens and Glass exhibit, a wonderland of colorful glass sculptures that will enchant and delight you."