Prince William Shouts Out Soldiers Who Fainted At King Charles' Birthday
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 12, 2023
Prince William recently took the time to thank the soldiers who participated in King Charles III's birthday rehearsal over the weekend. On Saturday, June 10th, several soldiers fainted as the temperature in London reached 86 degrees. According to BBC News, even one band member who continued to play their trombone after they collapsed.
The soldiers were rehearsing the Trooping the Colour in anticipation of the King's annual birthday celebration, a public event which will take place at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday, June 17th. Shortly after several soldiers fainted from the sweltering heat, Prince William issued a rare personal tweet to thank them.
A number of soldiers have fainted today during the Prince of Wales’ Colonel’s Review at the Horse Guards Parade ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade.— GB News (@GBNEWS) June 10, 2023
Trombonist soldier tries to play on after fainting in London heat https://t.co/MArCkg9vbD pic.twitter.com/6znfwBQrF5— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 11, 2023
"A big thank you to every solider [sic.] who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job," the Prince wrote before signing off, "Thank you. W."
This weekend's festivities will mark the first birthday parade with King Charles as monarch. According to People, Prince William inspected over 1,500 soldiers and 300 horses from the Household Division of Welsh, Scottish, Grenadier, and Coldstream Guards as they rehearsed on Saturday. This also marked the first time William took on the rehearsal role. He was made ceremonial Colonel of the Welsh Guards shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023