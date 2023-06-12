Prince William recently took the time to thank the soldiers who participated in King Charles III's birthday rehearsal over the weekend. On Saturday, June 10th, several soldiers fainted as the temperature in London reached 86 degrees. According to BBC News, even one band member who continued to play their trombone after they collapsed.

The soldiers were rehearsing the Trooping the Colour in anticipation of the King's annual birthday celebration, a public event which will take place at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday, June 17th. Shortly after several soldiers fainted from the sweltering heat, Prince William issued a rare personal tweet to thank them.