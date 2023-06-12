Prince William Shouts Out Soldiers Who Fainted At King Charles' Birthday

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Prince William recently took the time to thank the soldiers who participated in King Charles III's birthday rehearsal over the weekend. On Saturday, June 10th, several soldiers fainted as the temperature in London reached 86 degrees. According to BBC News, even one band member who continued to play their trombone after they collapsed.

The soldiers were rehearsing the Trooping the Colour in anticipation of the King's annual birthday celebration, a public event which will take place at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday, June 17th. Shortly after several soldiers fainted from the sweltering heat, Prince William issued a rare personal tweet to thank them.

"A big thank you to every solider [sic.] who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job," the Prince wrote before signing off, "Thank you. W."

This weekend's festivities will mark the first birthday parade with King Charles as monarch. According to People, Prince William inspected over 1,500 soldiers and 300 horses from the Household Division of Welsh, Scottish, Grenadier, and Coldstream Guards as they rehearsed on Saturday. This also marked the first time William took on the rehearsal role. He was made ceremonial Colonel of the Welsh Guards shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

