Some suburbs are safer than others. Wether it be a minimal amount of crime, traffic accents, or drug usage, there are various factors that make this location a safe place to live.

According to a list compiled by Smart Asset, the safest suburb in Illinois is Naperville. Naperville ranks as the 15th safest suburb in all of America!

Here is what Smart Asset had to say about compiling the data to discover the safest suburbs in the U.S.:

"To find the safest suburbs, SmartAsset compared data for 370 places that are within 15 to 45 minutes of the 100 largest U.S. cities by car, that have at least 5,000 residents, by the following metrics: The number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI’s 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com. The number of property crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI’s 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com. The number of deaths due to traffic accidents per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2022 County Health Rankings. The number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2022 County Health Rankings."

For a continued list of the safest suburbs in America visit smartasset.com.