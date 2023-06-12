US Olympian Tori Bowie's Cause Of Death Revealed
By Jason Hall
June 13, 2023
American sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and world champion, died from complications of childbirth last month, an autopsy report obtained by USA TODAY Sports on Monday (June 12) confirmed.
Bowie, 32, was reported to have had a "well developed fetus" and estimated to be eight months pregnant while going into labor at the time of her death in May, according to the Orange County (Fla.) Medical Examiner's Office. Respiratory distress and eclampsia -- which occurs when an individual develops seizures after a sudden spike in blood pressure during pregnancy -- were listed as potential complications.
"Eclampsia typically occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy. It’s rare and affects less than 3% of people with preeclampsia. Eclampsia can cause complications during pregnancy and requires emergency medical care," according to the Cleveland Clinic's website.
"Eclampsia typically occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy. It’s rare and affects less than 3% of people with preeclampsia. Eclampsia can cause complications during pregnancy and requires emergency medical care," the Cleveland Clinic states.
The medical examiner ruled Bowie's death as natural in the autopsy. Icon Management Inc., which represented Bowie, announced her death on May 3.
“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends," the sports agency tweeted.
The 32-year-old was found dead in her Winter Garden, Florida, home on May 2 after Orange County (Fla.) Sheriff deputies conducted a welfare check following reports of a woman in her early 30s who "had not been seen or heard from in several days." Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic games including a gold in the 4x100 meter relay; a silver in the 100 meter; and a bronze in the 200 meter.
The Mississippi native also won gold in the 100 meter and 4x100 meter relay at the 2017 London World Championships, as well as bronze during the 2015 Beijing event.