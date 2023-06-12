US Olympian Tori Bowie's Cause Of Death Revealed

American sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and world champion, died from complications of childbirth last month, an autopsy report obtained by USA TODAY Sports on Monday (June 12) confirmed.

Bowie, 32, was reported to have had a "well developed fetus" and estimated to be eight months pregnant while going into labor at the time of her death in May, according to the Orange County (Fla.) Medical Examiner's Office. Respiratory distress and eclampsia -- which occurs when an individual develops seizures after a sudden spike in blood pressure during pregnancy -- were listed as potential complications.

"Eclampsia typically occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy. It’s rare and affects less than 3% of people with preeclampsia. Eclampsia can cause complications during pregnancy and requires emergency medical care," according to the Cleveland Clinic's website.

The medical examiner ruled Bowie's death as natural in the autopsy. Icon Management Inc., which represented Bowie, announced her death on May 3.