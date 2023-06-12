Washington Restaurant Named Best Cafeteria In The State

If you're looking to sit down and stuff your face, a cafeteria may be your go-to place. While these no-frills eateries are hard to come by nowadays, some are still around and serving customers tasty food. That's why Mashed rounded up every state's best cafeteria if you're on the hunt for one.

"When it comes to finding top-notch cafeterias in all 50 states (plus Washington DC), you'll notice that the classic Southern-style steam table still draws crowds. There are plenty of new riffs on the counter-service concept where the atmosphere and menu feel original and modern — some with food you've never tried before," the website wrote about its list.

According to writers, Washington's top cafeteria is Uwajimaya Village Food Hall! Here's why:

"You could throw a rock and hit a trendy cafe in Seattle, but cafeteria-inspired grub isn't the easiest to come by. Still, if you're looking for a fast-paced, hot-off-the-counter institution in Washington state, stop for a meal at Uwajimaya Village Food Court, located inside the Uwajimaya grocery store. This place is a treasure trove of unique food stalls serving some seriously delicious Asian delicacies like Japanese takoyaki. Korean BBQ, soba noodles, and baked goods are steps away from each other in a cafeteria-style experience."

You can find this restaurant at 521 S Weller St. in Seattle.

Check out the full list on mashed.com.