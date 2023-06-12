WATCH: Black Bear Shocks Florida Beachgoers By Swimming Out Of Ocean

Beachgoers in Florida weren't the only ones enjoying some sun, sand, and surf over the weekend. A video captured the moment a black bear took a dip at a crowded beach in Destin on Sunday, June 11, according to WOFL.

Chris Barron pulled out his phone to record the bear trotting out of the ocean while dozens of shocked beachgoers watch in awe and make way for the creature. You can even hear one child yell, "Look, Mommy, it's a bear!"

"The bear was out pretty far," Barron explained, adding that his 12-year-old son was with him at the time. "A lot of people started swimming in. I was worried it was a shark. I walked over and thought it was a dog."

The father said the bear got to shore, shook off the water, and ran into some brush near sand dunes following its moment of fame.

"I think most people were shocked instead of being scared," Barron added. "No one expected to see a bear in the Gulf of Mexico."

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, black bears in the state can live in many different habitats, from swamps and bay heads to forests. Ideally, they prefer environments with thick foliage and plenty of food, shelter and various travel paths.