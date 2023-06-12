WATCH: Golfer Leveled By Security While Celebrating Friend's Tourney Win

Canadian professional golfer Adam Hadwin was leveled by security after being mistaken for a rogue spectator while celebrating his friend and fellow countryman Nick Taylor's historic win at the Canadian Open on Sunday (June 11).

Taylor became the first Canadian to win at the event in 69 years and celebrated on the green his caddie Dave Markle. Hadwin was seen enthusiastically spraying the two with champagne before suddenly being tackled by a security guard who mistakenly thought he was a member of the gallery.

Several witnesses, including Markle, quickly attempted to correct the confusion before Hadwin was helped back to his feet and seen arm in arm with the security guard after the misunderstanding.