WATCH: Huge Crocodile Fights Back Against Trappers In Florida Swimming Pool

Shocking video caught the splashy confrontation between a massive crocodile and wildlife trappers at a swimming pool in the Florida Keys. According to WPLG, Pesky Critters, a wildlife removal service, got a phone call from a homeowner in Plantation Key around 2 a.m. Sunday (June 11) about a 10-foot-long crocodile taking a dip in their pool.

Expert trapper Todd Hardwick and assistant Jeff Peterla pulled up to the house to remove the large reptile, but the crocodile wasn't going to go without a fight. Footage shows the creature splashing water across the pool deck and even doing a death roll when it chomped down on one of the trapper's rods.

Eventually, the experts were able to capture the croc and safely relocate it back to its habitat, reporters said.

American crocodiles are pretty rare and reclusive reptiles unlike their close relatives the American alligator. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, they're classified as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

This wasn't the first time Floridians had scaly beasts in their pool. Another homeowner caught a 10-foot-long alligator lurking in their pool earlier this year, and Hardwick also was involved with that capture. Then, there was an even bigger alligator that possibly busted through a patio screen and ended up in a Florida woman's pool.