Burgers are an American staple, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. While many may prefer their burgers loaded up with toppings, sometimes a bite of a classic burger proves that you don't have to mess with perfection to have a good meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants serving up incredible burgers, compiling a list of the spot in each state with the best classic burger they could find. According to the site:

"Whether plain on white bread or with melted cheese in a pillowy bun, the classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

According to the list, the best classic burger in Wisconsin is the hamburger from Sobelman's Pub & Grill in Milwaukee. Though this Brew City favorite has a long list of burgers to choose from, its traditional hamburger is a must-try. You can even upgrade it to a double for an even meatier bite.

Sobelman's Pub & Grill has multiple locations around Milwaukee.

Here's what the site had to say:

"With a relaxed atmosphere and friendly service, Sobelman's Pub & Grill is a firm Milwaukee favorite for burgers and sandwiches. Although the joint's menu is quite extensive, the basic hamburger is just as good as any more creative creation. The juicy, traditional hamburger is deliciously crispy on the outside and is served in a crusty white roll."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best classic burgers around the country.