2 Florida Beaches Named Among Best Secluded Beaches In America

When summertime arrives in the United States, millions of Americans can't wait to grab their towels and enjoy some sun, surf, and sand. But with beaches being so popular, if you're looking for a more relaxing experience, you may have to go off the beaten path to avoid the crowds. Luckily, there are many remote or under-the-radar beaches for those moments.

If you're looking for a chill beach, Lonely Planet pinpointed the best secluded beaches to visit in America. The website states, "From a national park located on a remote island to a state park packed with driftwood to a cove known for its whale migration, here are some secluded beaches across the USA with ample room to spread out your towel."

Two Florida beaches made it on the list: Boneyard Beach and Dry Tortugas National Park!

Boneyard Beach is steadily getting more attention thanks to its eerie yet calming atmosphere, a feature that's out of place in the Sunshine State:

"About a half-hour drive from Jacksonville, Boneyard Beach (aka Black Rock Beach) has a coastline with 30-foot bluffs and find massive driftwood trees. Climbing these beauties will make you feel like a kid again – and if you stick around for sunset, you’re in for a treat, as the driftwood branches make for a lovely silhouette shot. Even the geological formations here are unique: only 3.5 percent of land in the US has this type of black rock."