'Area 51' Nevada Plate Owner Flooded With Tickets Due To Novelty Plates

A man who owns the actual "Area 51" Nevada license plate has reportedly been flooded with tickets due to novelties purchased by tourists, TheDrive.com reports.

The man, who identified himself as Chris on his @area51plate TikTok account, revealed that he received 172 tickets because of driving offenses committed by others with novelty versions of his actual license plate.

"In my earlier TikTok video I told you that I've had state agencies coming after me for seven years, harassing me with fraudulent debt and even the threat of an arrest warrant in my name. Why? All because I own this plate," Chris said while holding up the license plate. "It's because people from all over this country are buying fake Nevada 'Area 51' plates and mounting them to their cars, driving through a toll and guess who gets the bill. I do."