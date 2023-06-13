California Restaurant Serves The Best Classic Burger In The State

Where’s the beef?

Apparently, it's in California! It is no secret that Californians enjoy a good, classic burger, as there are plenty all-American restaurants scattered throughout the state. With a burger joint around every corner, how does one choose the best of the best?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best classic burger in all of California can be found at In-N-Out locations across the state. This burger is praised for its no-frills simplicity that keeps hungry customers coming back for more. Topped with fresh vegetables, and the iconic restaurant chain's signature sauce; how can you go wrong?

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a classic burger in the entire state:

"Although it's a chain with countless locations, the California-based outlet and its uncomplicated burgers have been just the ticket since 1948. The secret lies in the simplicity – no bells and whistles, just a thin American beef patty with freshly sliced or grilled onions, tomato, lettuce, and In-and-Out's signature sauce, squeezed in between soft, spongy toasted buns. Simple, understated, yet totally perfect."

For a continued list of the best places to order a classic burger across the country visit lovefood.com.