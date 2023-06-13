California Restaurant Serves The Best Classic Burger In The State

By Logan DeLoye

June 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Where’s the beef?

Apparently, it's in California! It is no secret that Californians enjoy a good, classic burger, as there are plenty all-American restaurants scattered throughout the state. With a burger joint around every corner, how does one choose the best of the best? 

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best classic burger in all of California can be found at In-N-Out locations across the state. This burger is praised for its no-frills simplicity that keeps hungry customers coming back for more. Topped with fresh vegetables, and the iconic restaurant chain's signature sauce; how can you go wrong?

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a classic burger in the entire state:

"Although it's a chain with countless locations, the California-based outlet and its uncomplicated burgers have been just the ticket since 1948. The secret lies in the simplicity – no bells and whistles, just a thin American beef patty with freshly sliced or grilled onions, tomato, lettuce, and In-and-Out's signature sauce, squeezed in between soft, spongy toasted buns. Simple, understated, yet totally perfect."

For a continued list of the best places to order a classic burger across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.