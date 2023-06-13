Cardi B Earns $350,000 From Man Who Sued Her Over Mixtape Cover

“Brophy’s tattoo was but one tattoo on the back of the model, who was himself but one part of a suggestive portrayal of a man with his head between Cardi B’s legs while she was in the backseat of a vehicle and drank an alcoholic beverage,” the judge wrote. “The purpose, Cardi B testified, was to show her in control, reversing traditional gender roles.”



In his initial $5 million lawsuit filed in 2017, Brophy alleged Bardi purposely used a photo of his back tattoo for the cover of her project without obtaining permission. He claimed he was "devastated, humiliated and embarrassed” after he saw his tattoo on a model that performed oral sex on the rapper while she sipped on a bottle of Corona. However, it was revealed that the model on the album cover consented to using his image while a freelance graphic designer googled the term "back tattoos" found Brophy's design and digitally imposed it on the model's back. Last October, a jury in California voted in favor of Bardi.



Brophy will have to repay the artist $350,000 for her legal fees and retract his motion new trial without any path for a future appeal.

