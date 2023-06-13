Colorado Restaurant Named Among Best Cheap Taco Joints In The U.S.

Americans can't get enough of tacos. They're so popular in fact that Americans eat over 4.5 billion tacos annually, according to a 2023 study by Gitnux. And what's not to love? Thanks to the many ingredients you can stuff into a soft or hard shell, thousands of restaurants have their own special take on this classic handheld.

It's also no secret that tacos can get pricey depending on where you go. But don't worry, there are various eateries selling tacos for a good price. For those wanting to save money but enjoy a great meal, Cheapism put together a list of America's best places for cheap and tasty tacos.

A Colorado restaurant chain was featured on the list, and that honor goes to Los Dos Potrillos! Here's why it was picked:

"With four locations in Colorado, Los Dos Potrillos is a popular haunt in Centennial and beyond. The chain offers three crunchy shell tacos for $12.25, as well as other tasty taco combinations."