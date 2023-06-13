Drake Collects $850,000 After He Bet On Denver Nuggets To Win NBA Finals
By Tony M. Centeno
June 13, 2023
The Denver Nuggets secured a historic victory last night as the NBA Finals came to a close, but they weren't the only ones who won.
On Monday, June 12, Drake officially won well over $850,000 after he bet on the Nuggets to become the new NBA champions over the Miami Heat. According to an Instagram post he made last week, the OVO Sound founder revealed his Stake receipts which shows his bet that Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and their team would win the series in exactly five games. Their win in Game 5 of the Finals earned Drizzy $824,785.31 while their overall victory earned him an extra $1,230,000, which totals out to $2,054,785.31.
“CASH ME,” Drake said after Game 5 ended.
“Gotta see this one hit tonight," he said in his Instagram Story right before the game. "The Joker, gotta see this one hit. It’s a must!”
The nice chuck of cash helped keep Drake in a good as he prepares to head out for his upcoming tour with 21 Savage. Earlier this year, Drizzy announced the plans for his "It's All A Blur Tour" alongside his Her Loss collaborator. The tour is set to begin on June 16 in New Orleans and will hit 28 other major cities including Miami, Atlanta and Chicago before it wraps up in Arizona on September 5.
Drake first mentioned his intentions to perform around the country back in December during a livestreamed interview with Stake. It will be his first tour since his "Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour" with Quavo, Offset and the late TakeOff.