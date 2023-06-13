“CASH ME,” Drake said after Game 5 ended.



“Gotta see this one hit tonight," he said in his Instagram Story right before the game. "The Joker, gotta see this one hit. It’s a must!”



The nice chuck of cash helped keep Drake in a good as he prepares to head out for his upcoming tour with 21 Savage. Earlier this year, Drizzy announced the plans for his "It's All A Blur Tour" alongside his Her Loss collaborator. The tour is set to begin on June 16 in New Orleans and will hit 28 other major cities including Miami, Atlanta and Chicago before it wraps up in Arizona on September 5.



Drake first mentioned his intentions to perform around the country back in December during a livestreamed interview with Stake. It will be his first tour since his "Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour" with Quavo, Offset and the late TakeOff.