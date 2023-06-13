Ezra Miller Makes First Public Appearance Since Legal Issues
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 13, 2023
Ezra Miller made their first public appearance since their legal issues and concerning misconduct allegations came to light in 2022. On Monday night (June 12th), the actor attended the premiere of DC Studios' The Flash, which they star in.
Along with the appearance, Miller issued their first public comments, thanking people involved with the film, including James Gunn and Peter Safran, for their "grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition," per Variety. Later in the night, Miller was introduced by the film's director Andy Muschietti and, according to the outlet, "received a rockstar welcome" from the audience. “I love you, maestro,” they told the Muschietti. “I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental.”
Ezra Miller discusses his experience working with Andy Muschietti on The Flash and explains why Andy is perfect for this genre.— The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) June 13, 2023
"He's such a visual artist similar to Zack Snyder... Andy is another director like that almost like a comic book visionary." #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/kgC3HjZKSo
In August 2022, Ezra announced that they would be seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" after troubling behavior that led to several charges of harassment and a felony burglary. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," they said in a statement at the time. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
A month later, a bombshell report from Vanity Fair shed light on the dark details that led to Miller's public statement. The report included accusations of assault, abuse, and grooming. Several sources who had recently worked or lived with the actor on their 95-acre farm in Vermont, as well as longtime friends and an ex-girlfriend, revealed that their erratic behavior first became concerning when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a lockdown in March 2020. They also cite their parents' divorce as a catalytic event for their violent outbursts, two of which saw the actor put a man and a woman in chokeholds in Iceland.