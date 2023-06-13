Ezra Miller Makes First Public Appearance Since Legal Issues

Ezra Miller made their first public appearance since their legal issues and concerning misconduct allegations came to light in 2022. On Monday night (June 12th), the actor attended the premiere of DC Studios' The Flash, which they star in.

Along with the appearance, Miller issued their first public comments, thanking people involved with the film, including James Gunn and Peter Safran, for their "grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition," per Variety. Later in the night, Miller was introduced by the film's director Andy Muschietti and, according to the outlet, "received a rockstar welcome" from the audience. “I love you, maestro,” they told the Muschietti. “I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental.”