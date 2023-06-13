Fisherman Finds Car With Bodies Of Missing Family Overturned In River

By Bill Galluccio

June 13, 2023

Car Crash
Photo: Getty Images

A Washington state family that was reported missing on Saturday (June 10) morning was found a few hours later in Idaho by a fisherman. The Idaho County Coroner said that the man was fishing along the Salmon River when he came across a car overturned in the water.

He contacted the police, and numerous agencies responded to the crash scene. Inside the car, they found the bodies of the missing family. Officials said that Calvin "CJ" Miller, 36, Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, and Delihia Miller, 8, all died from injuries in the crash.

"Our hearts are broken for this family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time," the Coronor's Office wrote on Facebook.

Their mother, Amber, was not on the trip with them. Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

Local residents told KTVB that not all of the roads in the area have guardrails and can be dangerous.

"I always dread driving along the river because of the guard rail situation. Or lack of," Shelly Whitson told the news station. "It just seems really random where they are places."

