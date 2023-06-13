Burgers are an American staple, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. While many may prefer their burgers loaded up with toppings, sometimes a bite of a classic burger proves that you don't have to mess with perfection to have a good meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants serving up incredible burgers, compiling a list of the spot in each state with the best classic burger they could find. According to the site:

"Whether plain on white bread or with melted cheese in a pillowy bun, the classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

According to the list, the best classic burger in Georgia is the Green Truck Classic from the Green Truck Pub in Savannah. The eponymous burger is your standard burger with traditional toppings on the 1/3 grass-fed beef patty. If beef isn't your thing, you can order the burger with either chicken breast or homemade veggie patty.

Green Truck Pub is located at 2430 Habersham Street in Savannah.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Self-described as 'plain and simple as an old truck,' this rustic burger from the Green Truck Pub in Savannah couldn't get any more classic. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made pickles are stacked on top of a grass-fed beef patty. You can add cheese of your liking, and the ketchup and fries are made from scratch too. People love the tasty burgers, friendly atmosphere, and fuss-free service."

