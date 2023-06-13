Ice Cream Shop Robbed Twice, 2nd Thief Scooped Ice Cream With Bare Hands

By Bill Galluccio

June 13, 2023

Variety of ice cream flavors
Photo: Getty Images

The owner of a popular ice cream shop in San Francisco, California, was robbed twice in one morning. "What's the Scoop" owner Anthony Womack shared surveillance videos of the thieves ransacking his shop and taking the cash register and other equipment.

"The burglars were in here for about 40 minutes, just loading up their car, a bunch of stuff," Womack told The San Francisco Standard.

The thieves left the door open, and a short while later, another woman entered the store. She went behind the counter and stole supplies and ice cream using her bare hands.

"Then she helped herself to some ice cream as well," said Womack. "That's the part that really hurt us because she was scooping ice cream with her hands. I really pride myself in the cleanness of our store and the integrity of our ice cream."

Womack said that the thieves caused about $13,000 in damages. That does not include the ice cream he had to throw away or the lost revenue from having to close over the weekend.

Thank you all for the support and encouraging words over these last few days. We will be back in business very soon. Also, will potentially have an event on Saturday, so will keep everyone posted," he wrote on Instagram.

