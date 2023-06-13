'Jeopardy' Producers Address Recent Episode Called 'One Of The Worst Ever'

Millions of people tune in to Jeopardy each day to watch three knowledgeable contestants show off just how much they know, but on a recent episode, that didn't happen, and now one of the show's producers is talking about it.

It happened last week on a show that saw none of the three players buzzing in for a vast amount of clues. In the first round, over half of the clues went unanswered - 16 out of 30. Throughout the entire game, all three contestants declined to attempt to respond on a whopping 23 clues. On top of that, two of the Daily Doubles were answered incorrectly in what made for a tough game for the contestants and an even tougher game to watch for viewers at home.

Many turned to Twitter to express their thoughts, writing things like, "Is it just me, or was tonight's episode of #Jeopardy painful to watch? As far as unanswered clues went, this episode had to be in the top 10," and, "Probably the most unanswered questions ever. WTF! One of the worst games ever."

Well on this week's edition of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, producer Sarah Foss discussed the episode with former champion Buzzy Cohen. She stated, "One thing that was not so great about this game, in this game - this has to be a record - 23 triple stumpers. And it’s something we never like to see." Buzzy replied, "No, Not good," but added a possible explanation noting, "You know, it’s the last game before lunch [since five episodes of Jeopardy! are taped in a single day]. Maybe everyone's a little hungry or sleepy." They then joked, "We'll forget it ever happened."

While it wasn't a record, it was as close to one as it could be. According to J-Archive.com, during the Ultimate Tournament of Champions in 2005, there were 24 triple-stumpers in one game.

One of the contestants from Wednesday's episode seems to have responded to the discussion surrounding her show, writing on Reddit, "Collette here — Kristine and I commented on that to each other before Final, saying that we were worried we’d go viral for not knowing anything! I personally tried to ‘keep calm and clam up’ to try to avoid ending up in the red with bad guesses but as the game wore on, especially in Double Jeopardy, it was obvious we were collectively riding the struggle bus with our board!"