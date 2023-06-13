Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans In Public With A Capella Flashmobs

Kelly Clarkson surprised some shoppers in Los Angeles with random flashmobs over the weekend. As part of the promotion for her forthcoming album Chemistry, Clarkson and a group of singers surprised patrons at a Blue Bottle coffee shop and in between shops by belting out some of her new songs.

"This was so fun, y’all! 😂 I got together with a bunch of amazing singers and flashmobbed people in LA singing #favoritekindofhigh from my upcoming album #chemistry," Clarkson wrote alongside a video of one of the flashmobs. While she starts off singing alone, she's soon joined by a circle of people who gather around her and offer some lush harmonies.