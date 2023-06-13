Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans In Public With A Capella Flashmobs
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 13, 2023
Kelly Clarkson surprised some shoppers in Los Angeles with random flashmobs over the weekend. As part of the promotion for her forthcoming album Chemistry, Clarkson and a group of singers surprised patrons at a Blue Bottle coffee shop and in between shops by belting out some of her new songs.
"This was so fun, y’all! 😂 I got together with a bunch of amazing singers and flashmobbed people in LA singing #favoritekindofhigh from my upcoming album #chemistry," Clarkson wrote alongside a video of one of the flashmobs. While she starts off singing alone, she's soon joined by a circle of people who gather around her and offer some lush harmonies.
For the second flashmob, Clarkson stood in line at a random Blue Bottle coffee shop in LA and sang a stunning a cappella rendition of her single "Me," one of the first offerings from her new album. After nailing an elaborate run, Clarkson casually walks up to the barista at the cash register and jokes, "I would like a vanilla latte" before laughing along with the shocked patrons.
The Kelly Clarkson Show host first announced her new album in March, telling fans, “I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am." One of the latest singles from Chemistry, called "I Hate Love," includes an unlikely feature from comedian and banjo player Steve Martin.
Chemistry drops June 23rd!