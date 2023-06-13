Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Classic Burger In The State

Where’s the beef?

Apparently, it's in Minnesota! It is no secret that Midwesterners enjoy a good, classic burger, as there are plenty all-American restaurants scattered throughout the state. With a burger joint around every corner, how does one pick the best of the best?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best classic burger in all of Minnesota can be found at Matt's Bar located in Minneapolis. The Jucy Lucy is praised for its "greasy," "messy" make that keeps hungry customers coming back for more! This particular burger is crafted with cheese stuffed "inside the meat patty" for a delicious dining experience.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a classic burger in the entire state:

"Two Minneapolis establishments try to lay claim to the state's signature hamburger, but it's the Matt's Bar version, the Jucy Lucy (without the i), that stays true to its roots with a single type of cheese stuffed inside the meat patty. It's greasy and messy once you bite into it and the molten American cheese oozes out, but that's precisely what makes it so special."

For a continued list of the best places to order a classic burger across the country visit lovefood.com.