Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Classic Burger In The State

Where’s the beef?

Apparently, it's in Nebraska! It is no secret that Midwesterners enjoy a good, classic burger, as there are plenty all-American restaurants scattered throughout the state. With a burger joint around every corner, how does one pick the best of the best?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best classic burger in all of Nebraska can be found at Cheeseburgers located in Omaha. The "original" burger is praised for its simple, cheesy, make among other delicious qualities that keep customers coming back for more.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a classic burger in the entire state:

"Not strictly a classic hamburger (depending on where you sit on that particular debate) – this cheese-topped creation is a classic in this much-loved Omaha joint, so it would be a shame to leave off this list. Late-night burger joint Cheeseburgers serves its Original burger with mustard, pickle, and onion in a toasted brioche bun. It's cheesy, inexpensive and, according to customers, always served quick and full of flavor. Thankfully, there are several Cheeseburgers locations in Omaha to satisfy your burger craving."

For a continued list of the best places to order a classic burger across the country visit lovefood.com.