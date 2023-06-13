Burgers are an American staple, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. While many may prefer their burgers loaded up with toppings, sometimes a bite of a classic burger proves that you don't have to mess with perfection to have a good meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants serving up incredible burgers, compiling a list of the spot in each state with the best classic burger they could find. According to the site:

"Whether plain on white bread or with melted cheese in a pillowy bun, the classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

According to the list, the best classic burger in North Carolina is the hamburger from Brooks' Sandwich House in Charlotte. What sets this "classic" apart is actually a topping that strays from tradition: chili. While not exactly a classic burger, the "all the way" option is for this popular cash-only eatery that has been serving the community for decades. You can still order a burger or cheeseburger without the chili as either a single or double.

Brooks' Sandwich House is located at 2710 N. Brevard Street in Charlotte.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The joint, which opened in 1973, specializes in burgers and chili, so it's only natural they often combine the two. And although it might not be a strictly simple patty and bun combo, there's a reason why customers love the addition of chili so much. Go for something a bit more low-key and you'll have a perfectly juicy hamburger on your hands that's full of flavor, hugged by a soft, white bun."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best classic burgers around the country.