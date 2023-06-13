Ohio Cities Among The Safest Suburbs In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

June 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When determining where to live, safety and affordability are typically some of the top priorities a potential renter or home-buyer considers. SmartAsset recently analyzed safety and affordability data for 370 suburbs in 100 of the largest cities in the U.S. to determine which suburbs are the safest in the country. While three of the Top 5 suburb can be found in Indiana, the safest suburb in the country is a place just outside Washington, D.C. Two spots in Ohio, however, managed to rank in the Top 50.

Delaware tied with Schertz, Texas, and Anthony, Texas, for No. 31 overall while Mason followed shortly after at No. 40. Located outside of Columbus, Delaware is the safest Ohio suburb on the list with a violent crime rate of 159 per 100,000 residents, a property crime rate of 890 per 100,000 residents and a vehicular mortality rate of 6.0 per 100,000 residents.

These are the 15 safest suburbs in America, according to the report:

  1. Great Falls, Virginia
  2. Carmel, Indiana
  3. Bethesda, Maryland
  4. Fishers, Indiana
  5. Noblesville, Indiana
  6. Lehi, Utah
  7. Fort Bliss, Texas
  8. Frisco, Texas
  9. Dacula, Georgia
  10. Castle Rock, Colorado
  11. Edgewater, New Jersey
  12. Rockville, Maryland
  13. McKinney, Texas
  14. Fort Lee, New Jersey
  15. Naperville, Illinois

Check out the full report at smartasset.com to read up on the safest suburbs in the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.