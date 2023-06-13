Dungeon Family's Sleepy Brown Speaks On Possibility Of An OutKast Reunion
By Tony M. Centeno
June 13, 2023
OutKast fans would love to see a reunion between the Atlanta innovators, but one artist close to their camp isn't convinced that it will happen anytime soon.
On Tuesday, June 13, TMZ published its impromptu interview with Sleepy Brown, who worked closely with the ATLiens over the years. The outlet asked the Organized Noize producer if Big Boi and Andre 3000 plan to reunite in time for the 20th anniversary of their double-disc LP Spearkerboxxx/The Love Below. Brown said flat-out that it's highly unlikely that the duo will ever reunite as OutKast again.
"No they're not," Brown said as he shook his head.
"'Dre is on a whole other journey and he's doing something else, but me and Big are still doing tours and stuff like that," he continued. "Don't hold your breath for no OutKast reunions."
Daddy Fat Sax and 3 Stacks haven't performed their classics together in at least seven years. The last time fans saw them on stage together was during the Dungeon Family reunion at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta back in 2016. The duo performed tracks like "So Fresh, So Clean" and their guest verses on Brown's "I Can't Wait." Prior to that, OutKast reunited for their first tour in years to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a group. They formally joined forces for a headlining performance at Coachella in 2014 and proceeded to hit up 40 other festivals. Their final show together as a duo was in 2014.
OutKast might not be making new music together, but they still have plenty of unreleased tracks in their vault. During an interview with The Guardian in 2021, Big Boi answered a fan's question about the amount of music they haven't shared with the world.
"There is a lot of unreleased music around here, man," he said. As far as releasing it, Big Boi could only say, "You would have to talk to the Lord Jesus. Only he knows."