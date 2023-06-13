Dungeon Family's Sleepy Brown Speaks On Possibility Of An OutKast Reunion

"'Dre is on a whole other journey and he's doing something else, but me and Big are still doing tours and stuff like that," he continued. "Don't hold your breath for no OutKast reunions."



Daddy Fat Sax and 3 Stacks haven't performed their classics together in at least seven years. The last time fans saw them on stage together was during the Dungeon Family reunion at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta back in 2016. The duo performed tracks like "So Fresh, So Clean" and their guest verses on Brown's "I Can't Wait." Prior to that, OutKast reunited for their first tour in years to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a group. They formally joined forces for a headlining performance at Coachella in 2014 and proceeded to hit up 40 other festivals. Their final show together as a duo was in 2014.



OutKast might not be making new music together, but they still have plenty of unreleased tracks in their vault. During an interview with The Guardian in 2021, Big Boi answered a fan's question about the amount of music they haven't shared with the world.



"There is a lot of unreleased music around here, man," he said. As far as releasing it, Big Boi could only say, "You would have to talk to the Lord Jesus. Only he knows."