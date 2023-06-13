Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Classic Burger In The State

Where’s the beef?

Apparently, it's in Pennsylvania! It is no secret that Pennsylvanians enjoy a good, classic burger, as there are plenty all-American restaurants scattered throughout the state. With a burger joint existing around every corner, how does one pick the best of the best?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best classic burger in all of Pennsylvania can be found at M20 Burgers & Salads located in Philadelphia. This classic hamburger is praised for its crispy edges and simple, delicious make. It is topped with once slice of melted cheese, and is sandwiched between a "soft bun," made to perfection.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a classic burger in the entire state:

"A much-loved casual neighborhood joint with an amazing burger menu, there's something to satisfy every taste. It all starts with M2O's classic hamburgers and cheese burgers though – the thin all-beef patty is crispy around the edges and still juicy on the inside, and is served on its own or with a slice of melted American cheese in a soft bun."

For a continued list of the best places to order a classic burger across the country visit lovefood.com.