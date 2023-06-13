Playboi Carti And NBA YoungBoy Are Reportedly Working On A Project Together
By Tony M. Centeno
June 13, 2023
Playboi Carti and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are reportedly working a joint album.
On Monday, June 12, fans went into a frenzy after Carti posted a photo of NBA YoungBoy wearing an upside down pendent and chain that glistens in the light. According to jeweler Wafi amin Lalani, the diamond-encrusted bling was a gift from the Whole Lotta Red artist to YoungBoy in celebration of their upcoming joint LP. Lalani's store Jewelry Unlimited posted a video that shows off all the chain's shiny details.
“004KT @playboicarti GIFTS YOUNGBOY A CHAIN AHEAD OF THEIR NEW COLLAB ALBUM," the caption said.
Carti and YoungBoy haven't collaborated together on anything music-wise so this would be their first time on wax together. The project would add to Carti's growing list of rare collaborations. Earlier this month, the "Magnolia" rapper appeared alongside Abel Tesfaye fka The Weeknd and Madonna for their joint song "Popular" off the official soundtrack for "The Idol."
The song first appeared in the background of videos from the show's debut at Cannes Film Festival in France as Tesfaye and his co-star Lily-Rose Depp walked the red carpet. Afterward, Tesfaye and Carti posted a screenshot of their FaceTime call, which fueled the hype for the record even more.
While Carti has yet to release a joint project with any other artist, YoungBoy has delivered several throughout his career. Last year, YB dropped 3860 with Quando Rondo and Better Than You with DaBaby. He also released From The Bayou with Birdman in 2021.
As of this report, there is no confirmed release date or title for Carti and YB's joint project.