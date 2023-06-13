Playboi Carti And NBA YoungBoy Are Reportedly Working On A Project Together

Carti and YoungBoy haven't collaborated together on anything music-wise so this would be their first time on wax together. The project would add to Carti's growing list of rare collaborations. Earlier this month, the "Magnolia" rapper appeared alongside Abel Tesfaye fka The Weeknd and Madonna for their joint song "Popular" off the official soundtrack for "The Idol."



The song first appeared in the background of videos from the show's debut at Cannes Film Festival in France as Tesfaye and his co-star Lily-Rose Depp walked the red carpet. Afterward, Tesfaye and Carti posted a screenshot of their FaceTime call, which fueled the hype for the record even more.



While Carti has yet to release a joint project with any other artist, YoungBoy has delivered several throughout his career. Last year, YB dropped 3860 with Quando Rondo and Better Than You with DaBaby. He also released From The Bayou with Birdman in 2021.



As of this report, there is no confirmed release date or title for Carti and YB's joint project.