Rubi Rose Sued For Allegedly Damaging Art Studio During Music Video Shoot
By Tony M. Centeno
June 13, 2023
Rubi Rose is facing some legal action after the owner of an art studio claimed she caused irreparable damage to priceless artwork.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, June 12, a visual artist by the name of Analia Saban filed a lawsuit against Rose, video directors Jay and Georgio Rodriguez, and her label HitCo after she alleged a music video shoot for her 2021 track "Twork" resulted in damage to her building as well as several valuable art pieces. In the music video, Saban said you can the moment when water from the high-pressure fire truck hose shoots at her studio.
The contemporary art sculptor said the particular location of the music video shoot with the fire truck was right next to her studio. When the water hit her building, the unwanted moisture seeped into the walls and leaked onto her creations, which resulted in at least six figures worth of damage. Saban also listed the Hollywood Fire Authority, who rented the truck out to Rose's camp for the video, in her lawsuit. She claimed the company failed to train the artist and her team how to properly use the hose.
Saban said she has proof to show how the video shoot led to the destruction inside her studio. She's currently seeking at least $300,000 in damages. As of this report, Rubi Rose has not commented on the situation.
Check out what the studio looks like on the inside by watching a recap video of its layout below.