Rubi Rose Sued For Allegedly Damaging Art Studio During Music Video Shoot

The contemporary art sculptor said the particular location of the music video shoot with the fire truck was right next to her studio. When the water hit her building, the unwanted moisture seeped into the walls and leaked onto her creations, which resulted in at least six figures worth of damage. Saban also listed the Hollywood Fire Authority, who rented the truck out to Rose's camp for the video, in her lawsuit. She claimed the company failed to train the artist and her team how to properly use the hose.



Saban said she has proof to show how the video shoot led to the destruction inside her studio. She's currently seeking at least $300,000 in damages. As of this report, Rubi Rose has not commented on the situation.



Check out what the studio looks like on the inside by watching a recap video of its layout below.