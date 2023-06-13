Selena Gomez Shares Update On New Music: 'It's Coming'

Selena Gomez hasn't forgotten about the new music she's been promising fans! While the star has been somewhat quiet recently, she took to social media this week to share an exciting update about her music career.

In a recent post to Instagram, Selena revealed she's working on the new music abroad. "Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris. 😉" she wrote alongside several black and white photos of herself in the studio. Fans took to the comments section to share their excitement. "Never been this excited in my life," one fan wrote. Another asked, "STARS DANCE 2.0?" referencing Gomez's debut solo album Stars Dance.