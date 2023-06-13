Selena Gomez Shares Update On New Music: 'It's Coming'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 13, 2023
Selena Gomez hasn't forgotten about the new music she's been promising fans! While the star has been somewhat quiet recently, she took to social media this week to share an exciting update about her music career.
In a recent post to Instagram, Selena revealed she's working on the new music abroad. "Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris. 😉" she wrote alongside several black and white photos of herself in the studio. Fans took to the comments section to share their excitement. "Never been this excited in my life," one fan wrote. Another asked, "STARS DANCE 2.0?" referencing Gomez's debut solo album Stars Dance.
Selena has been teasing fans with new music since last year. In December 2022, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed she's taking her new album in a different direction. "I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs," Selena told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "But I'm ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it." Fallon followed up by asking when fans can expect to hear the fun new songs, Selena revealed, "Hopefully next year."
Whenever Selena decides to share a new album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. In a previous interview, she gave more details about what the album will be about. "To be honest, I'm now telling stories that people don't know. People I've dated that people don't know," she said per Seventeen. "Experiences I've had that people don't know. I've created this private life that's just mine."