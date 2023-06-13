South Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Classic Burger In The State
By Sarah Tate
June 13, 2023
Burgers are an American staple, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. While many may prefer their burgers loaded up with toppings, sometimes a bite of a classic burger proves that you don't have to mess with perfection to have a good meal.
LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants serving up incredible burgers, compiling a list of the spot in each state with the best classic burger they could find. According to the site:
"Whether plain on white bread or with melted cheese in a pillowy bun, the classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."
According to the list, the best classic burger in South Carolina is the aptly-named Classic from Big Gun Burger Shop & Bar in Charleston. The order is your standard burger with traditional toppings but with a special Big Gun sauce to set it apart.
Big Gun Burger Shop is located at 137 Calhoun Street in Charleston.
Here's what the site had to say:
"With casual dive-bar vibes and excellent service, [Big Gun Burger] consistently impresses its customers. Diners come here for the highly recommended Classic — a buttery, soft bun with a thick, juicy beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickles, and the special Big Gun sauce."
Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best classic burgers around the country.