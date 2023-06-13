Burgers are an American staple, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. While many may prefer their burgers loaded up with toppings, sometimes a bite of a classic burger proves that you don't have to mess with perfection to have a good meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants serving up incredible burgers, compiling a list of the spot in each state with the best classic burger they could find. According to the site:

"Whether plain on white bread or with melted cheese in a pillowy bun, the classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

According to the list, the best classic burger in South Carolina is the aptly-named Classic from Big Gun Burger Shop & Bar in Charleston. The order is your standard burger with traditional toppings but with a special Big Gun sauce to set it apart.

Big Gun Burger Shop is located at 137 Calhoun Street in Charleston.

Here's what the site had to say:

"With casual dive-bar vibes and excellent service, [Big Gun Burger] consistently impresses its customers. Diners come here for the highly recommended Classic — a buttery, soft bun with a thick, juicy beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickles, and the special Big Gun sauce."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best classic burgers around the country.