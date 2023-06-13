'Strange Creature' Wreaks Havoc On Texas Driver Who Tried To Rescue It

A woman was driving around San Antonio in early June when she saw an injured animal on the side of the road. According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman exited her vehicle to help the small creature that she thought "must've been a lemur." She wrapped the animal in a towel, placed it in her vehicle, and continued to drive down the road.

As she drove, she soon realized that whatever she picked up on the side of the road was not a lemur, and was certainly not happy. All of a sudden, the animal started "wreaking havoc" on the woman who safely made her way out of the vehicle before calling 3-1-1. Officer Centeno arrived on scene to make sure the driver was safe, and to identify the animal. After further investigation, the officer discovered that the animal was actually a ringtail. The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services took to Facebook to provide photos of the animal, and to share more information about ringtails.

"Ringtails are nocturnal little creatures native to San Antonio. Though they look like a cross between a cat, fox, and lemur, they are in the same family as raccoons and coatimundis. Their elusive nature makes seeing them in the wild a rare treat!"