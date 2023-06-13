The Most Dangerous Highway In Washington

Driving is almost an essential part of an American's day-to-day life, whether they're behind the wheel themselves, or they're being transported by someone else. With that said, there are plenty of roads in the United States that have a reputation for endangering drivers or just being the site of many tragic incidents. That's why Car Insurance Comparison revealed the most dangerous highway in every state along with more information about risky roads in America.

"The most dangerous U.S. highways tend to be those with a lot of congestion and those prone to dangerous conditions like extreme weather," the website states. "Recent trends show that American drivers are performing worse than usual. Traffic fatalities rose by 11% in 2021, and it doesn’t seem like the numbers will drop any time soon."

Researchers said Washington's most dangerous highway is Interstate 5, which sees an average of 26 fatalities per year.

Here are the Top 10 most dangerous roads in America:

U.S. 1 (Florida)

U.S. Highway 83 (Texas)

Interstate 4 (Florida)

State Road 183 (California)

Route 5 (Connecticut)

Interstate 40 (Arizona)

Interstate 5 (California)

U.S. Highway 431 (Alabama)

Interstate 80 (Wyoming)

Route 550 (Colorado)

Check out the full report on Car Insurance Comparison's website.