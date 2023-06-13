Thieves Steal Man's Car As He Drowned In Hawaii During Honeymoon

A California man drowned while he was in Hawaii celebrating his honeymoon with his wife. Steven and Brittany Myers Phan were snorkeling off the coast of Electric Beach on the island of Oahu when Steven disappeared under the water, KHON reported.

Bystanders pulled him out of the water and brought him to shore. They performed CPR on him while waiting for paramedics. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead when he arrived.

To make matters worse, thieves stole the Phans' rental car, which contained all of their personal belongings. A witness told KRON that the thieves grabbed Brittany's backpack while she was watching the bystanders try to resuscitate her husband.

A friend of the Phans created a GoFundMe page to help Brittany cover the costs of the funeral.

"We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven. Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone's lives, no matter the distance," Michelle Rankin wrote on the fundraising page. "Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all."