WATCH: Angry Woman Trashes Florida Store For Not Accepting Her Return

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly wreaking havoc in a Florida dollar store after employees didn't accept her return without a receipt, per WFLA. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old LaJada Hill got angry after Family Dollar workers informed her they couldn't take back her merchandise due to store policy.

Footage shared by the sheriff's office shows the woman punching the register, leaving the store, and then coming back to get behind the counter, deputies claim. Surveillance cameras reportedly caught her rifling threw cabinets and throwing things on the floor. Authorities said Hill left the store again and returned to push an employee and steal three packs of cigarettes.