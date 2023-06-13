WATCH: Angry Woman Trashes Florida Store For Not Accepting Her Return
By Zuri Anderson
June 13, 2023
A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly wreaking havoc in a Florida dollar store after employees didn't accept her return without a receipt, per WFLA. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old LaJada Hill got angry after Family Dollar workers informed her they couldn't take back her merchandise due to store policy.
Footage shared by the sheriff's office shows the woman punching the register, leaving the store, and then coming back to get behind the counter, deputies claim. Surveillance cameras reportedly caught her rifling threw cabinets and throwing things on the floor. Authorities said Hill left the store again and returned to push an employee and steal three packs of cigarettes.
LIVE WITH LCSO |
A feisty felon at Family Dollar spent the weekend at the Marceno Motel, PIO Julie Martin has the details.Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 12, 2023
She was later found at a nearby gas station and arrested on one charge of robbery without a firearm, according to officials.
This wasn't Hill's first brush with the law. The sheriff's office revealed she was previously arrested in 2015 for returning items to a Walmart she previously stole from.
Floridians have resorted to some wild antics at retail stores. Back in April, a shirtless Florida man was caught putting together an electric scooter in front of the store he stole from. Last year, a Florida woman hurled insults at a store manager and punched them after she was barred from buying alcohol.