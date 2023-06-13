WATCH: 'Dead' Woman Starts Knocking On Her Coffin During Wake

By Bill Galluccio

June 13, 2023

Funeral with coffin
Photo: Getty Images

A 76-year-old woman from Ecuador gave her family quite the fright after they thought she had diedBella Montoya was admitted to the hospital on Friday (June 9) after suffering from a possible stroke or heart attack.

The doctors attempted to resuscitate her but could not and declared her dead.

Her family took possession of her body and brought her to a funeral home for a wake later that day.

However, while family members were paying their respects, they heard a knock inside the coffin. When they opened the lid, they were shocked to find that Montoya was still alive.

"There were about 20 of us there," her son Gilberto Barbera told the Associated Press. "After about five hours of the wake, the coffin started to make sounds. My mom was wrapped in sheets and hitting the coffin, and when we approached, we could see that she was breathing heavily."

They called emergency services, and Montoya was rushed back to the same hospital that initially declared her dead. She remains hospitalized in intensive care.

Local officials said they have launched an investigation to determine why Montoya was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.