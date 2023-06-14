2 Washington Water Parks Ranked Among The Best In America

By Zuri Anderson

June 14, 2023

Women looking at the camera on floaties in the swimming pool
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is the peak season for water parks. Many Americans and their families head to these attractions when they don't feel like saltwater and sand. Not only that, but the long-winding water slides, lazy rivers, splashy play areas, and other unique offerings will keep you hooked for hours. With so many water parks dotting the country, The Edvocate took up the task of finding the best ones in the U.S.

"Each of these water parks offers its own unique thrills, including towering water slides, lazy rivers, wave pools, and kiddie areas. Some also include additional attractions such as mini-golf and laser tag. Several parks have been newly renovated or expanded, including Kalahari Resort Waterpark, which recently added nine new slides,” the website said about its own list. 

Two water parks in Washington state got the spotlight: Wild Waves Theme & Water Park in Federal Way (No. 19) and Slidewatrers in Chelan (No. 33).

These are the Top 10 water parks in America:

  1. Schlitterbahn Waterpark (Texas)
  2. Typhoon Lagoon (Florida)
  3. Hurricane Harbor (California)
  4. Noah’s Ark Waterpark (Wisconsin)
  5. Aquatica (Florida)
  6. Water Country USA (Virginia)
  7. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor (Georgia)
  8. Blizzard Beach (Florida)
  9. Splashin’ Safari (Indiana)
  10. Wet ‘n’ Wild (North Carolina)

If you're curious about other amazing water parks in the country, visit theedvocate.org for the continued list.

