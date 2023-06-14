3 Florida Destinations Named Among Most Underrated Beach Towns In The U.S.

Stunning waters, beautiful coastlines, and beaming sunlight are the hallmark features of an amazing beach. Since there is so much to love about them, it's natural that they're popular places to hang out, as well. For those who aren't big fans of large crowds, there are many beaches with stunning views, amazing amenities, fun nearby cities, and lacking swarms of people.

According to a list from TravelPulse, three Florida destinations were named among America's most underrated beach towns!

The first one mentioned is Sanibel Island, a self-described "paradise" across the water from Fort Myers. The community is still recovering from Hurricane Ian, but it still has plenty to offer:

"This small island (and the nearby island of Captiva) are home to 15 miles of beaches and 25 miles of bike paths you can explore. Visitors who love nature are also in for a treat. Sanibel Island, Florida boasts 50 different types of fish, 230 types of birds, and 250 kinds of shells that can easily be found on its white sand shores."

Then there's Perdido Key, a tiny town nestled between Pensacola and Orange Beach, Alabama. Writers say it's perfect for nature lovers and seafarers:

"While relatively small in size, this beach town features incredibly white sand that’s made of fine powder, crystal clear waters, and a beach vibe that’s both quirky and fun. Visitors love watching boats come and go from the local marine, and the area is just as popular for fishing as it is for sunbathing and enjoying nature."

Last but not least is Siesta Key, which neighbors Sarasota and is home to some stunning surf and sand:

"Despite the fact Siesta Key, Florida was ranked the #1 beach in the U.S. in 2020 by TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards, there are plenty of people who have never heard of it. However, this beach is definitely worth a visit due to its striking white sand and the sheer number of activities to take part in nearby."

If you read more about what makes these destinations great and the full list, visit travelpulse.com.