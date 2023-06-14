Anita Baker Removes Babyface From Tour After 'Cyberbullying' From His Fans
By Tony M. Centeno
June 14, 2023
Anita Baker decided to remove Babyface from her headlining tour following days of cyberbullying from the beloved songwriter's fans.
On Tuesday, June 13, the veteran singer hopped on Twitter to confirm that she opted to kick Babyface off as the opener for her "Songstress Tour." Ms. Anita explained that the overwhelming online harassment from the "As A Matter Of Fact" singer's fans encouraged her to remove him from the show. Baker claimed she endured verbal abuse and threats of violence from fans who've been going back and forth with her online over the past few days.
#AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest❤️/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.— Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 13, 2023
Blessings🎁
ABXO🎼 pic.twitter.com/P7OzVdiEPm
The drama began last month when Babyface's set was cancelled to "give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety." Last week, Baker hopped on Twitter and explained that the cancellation wasn't her fault and shared that she and Babyface were still on good terms.
“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at the Prudential," 'Face tweeted. "I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”
Babyface himself said a technical issue caused his set to be cancelled. However, when the harassment continued, Baker alleged that Babyface didn't do anything to call off his fans. A few days later, the respected singer pulled the plug on his involvement with the tour.
“I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from ‘The Songstress Tour.’ It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media,” Babyface tweeted. “While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”
June 13, 2023
Baker's decision was a shock to fans of both artists. Some of Babyface's supporters like Tank took to social media to speak out. See what he had to say below.