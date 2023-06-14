The drama began last month when Babyface's set was cancelled to "give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety." Last week, Baker hopped on Twitter and explained that the cancellation wasn't her fault and shared that she and Babyface were still on good terms.



“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at the Prudential," 'Face tweeted. "I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”



Babyface himself said a technical issue caused his set to be cancelled. However, when the harassment continued, Baker alleged that Babyface didn't do anything to call off his fans. A few days later, the respected singer pulled the plug on his involvement with the tour.



“I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from ‘The Songstress Tour.’ It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media,” Babyface tweeted. “While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”

