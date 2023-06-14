“’$100 Bill’ is about feelin like new money hot off the press! Big money!" Freedia said about the record when it dropped back in April. "Feelin fresh and extra fabulous, but mostly about feeling good in your own skin. Owning your walk, your talk, your scent, your ride, anything that makes you feel like your best self. Ciara and I have been talking about working together for a while, so this track was perfect with her.”



“The first time I heard this song I thought the melodies were infectious," Ciara said. "But also, even before that, Freedia and I have had such an amazing chemistry since we met, we both talked about working together. I asked Freedia to join my song ‘Winning’, and we definitely had winning energy on that record, and I feel like that energy has continued on $100 Bill. The record is melodic, it’s a song for everyone from little kids to the grandmas, it just makes you feel joy.”

The duo was a part of a special lineup of artists including Billy Porter, Fletcher, Hayley Kiyoko, Kelsea Ballerini, Kesha, Adam Lambert and more.