Big Freedia & Ciara Rock Matching '$100 Bills' Outfits During Energetic Set
By Tony M. Centeno
June 16, 2023
Ciara and Big Freedia felt like a million bucks as they opened up the show at iHeartRadio's Can't Cancel Pride.
On Thursday, June 15, the Queen of Bounce called on Cici to perform their recent collaboration "$100 Bill." Both artists strutted out on to the stage while wearing matching outfits that were covered in $100 bills. Freedia and Ciara, along with their dancers, truly got the party started. In the crowd, host JoJo Siwa and special guest Raven-Symone acted like they were making it rain cash as the two stars lit up the stage their their moves.
This song is a BOP! "$100 Bill" 💸 @bigfreedia @ciara @ProcterGamble— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 16, 2023
Watch #CantCancelPride: https://t.co/mUpVfj29s6 pic.twitter.com/3PSi0sVDBj
“’$100 Bill’ is about feelin like new money hot off the press! Big money!" Freedia said about the record when it dropped back in April. "Feelin fresh and extra fabulous, but mostly about feeling good in your own skin. Owning your walk, your talk, your scent, your ride, anything that makes you feel like your best self. Ciara and I have been talking about working together for a while, so this track was perfect with her.”
“The first time I heard this song I thought the melodies were infectious," Ciara said. "But also, even before that, Freedia and I have had such an amazing chemistry since we met, we both talked about working together. I asked Freedia to join my song ‘Winning’, and we definitely had winning energy on that record, and I feel like that energy has continued on $100 Bill. The record is melodic, it’s a song for everyone from little kids to the grandmas, it just makes you feel joy.”
The duo was a part of a special lineup of artists including Billy Porter, Fletcher, Hayley Kiyoko, Kelsea Ballerini, Kesha, Adam Lambert and more.