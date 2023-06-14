Charlie Puth Reveals Why He Loves Posting Thirst Traps

Charlie Puth is known for posting thirst traps on Instagram and now he's explaining why it's mostly for himself. During a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, the hitmaker revealed that his love for his body goes all the way back to 2007!

"I remember I went to this thing called New England Music Camp, and it was in Sydney, Maine and it was 2007. And everyone had, “Hey There, Delilah” in their MySpace. But I remember just walking around because I still don’t think I’m the most attractive, good-looking person, but I know I’m not ugly, and I think that’s a good thing. Nobody’s ugly. Everyone’s beautiful in their own way.

"And I remember it’s July 2007 and I’m living with all guys and it’s sweaty and it’s hot. There’s no AC and the girls are in their own campgrounds. And we all meet in the cafeteria, and I’m kind of tan and the guys and girls are looking at me and it was the first time where I was kind of feeling myself a little bit. And I liked that. I had big puffy hair and, I don’t know, that never leaves you, being afraid to perform because you’re afraid of getting bullied. And I think that’s right around the age where you’re the spongiest of sponges."