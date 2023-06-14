Duff McKagan Announces New Solo Album, Reveals List Of Special Guests

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan just announced that he will be releasing a new solo album soon! According to Consequence of Sound, Lighthouse stands out as the artists' third solo album following 2019's "Tenderness." The highly-anticipated album will feature 11 songs, a few of which were recorded with iconic artists such as fellow GNR bandmate Slash featured on "Hope", Iggy Pop featured on "Lighthouse (Reprise)", and Alice in Chains' Jerry Canrell featured on “I Just Don’t Know."

McKagan told Consequence of Sound that the album was created to represent a pillar of "peace and a center," similar to that of an actual lighthouse.

“The crashing…. the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you. Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home. A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast…. a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a center. Find a lighthouse. I have my lighthouse…. its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won’t you be my lighthouse, give me light,… and bring me home.”

Fans can look forward to the release of Lighthouse on October 20th, 2023.