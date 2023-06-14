Federal Reserve Doesn't Raise Interest Rates, But Says More Hikes Coming

By Bill Galluccio

June 14, 2023

Federal Reserve Lowers Key Rate By Three Quarters Of A Point
Photo: Getty Images

The Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates the same, ending a streak of ten consecutive increases. While the interest rates remain unchanged at a rate between 5%-5.25%, the Federal Open Market Committee suggested there could be at least two more rate hikes before the end of the year.

"Holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the Committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," the committee said in a statement.

The Fed continues to battle rising inflation and has made some progress in getting it down to its target rate of 2%. Last year, inflation was at 9.1%. Now, the latest data for the month of May showed inflation has cooled to 4%, the lowest level since March 2021.

"I would almost say that the conditions that we need to see in place to get inflation down are coming into place," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during a press conference.

"That would be a labor market that’s loosening. It will be goods, pipelines, getting healthier and healthier," he added.

Stocks reacted negatively to the news, with the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and the S&P 500 all trading in the red ahead of Powell's address to the media. However, as Powell spoke to the press, stocks begin to recover some of their losses for the day.

When the markets closed, the Dow Jones was down 231 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted gains of 3.66 and 53 points, respectively.

